Around the year of the European Championship an arduous debate is being generated in which, despite the attempts of our already consecrated particular capacity for discussion as a society, no agreement has been reached.
The problem lies in the fact that the Eurocup corresponded to the year 2020. The pandemic prevented it from taking place last year and it had to be held in 2021. UEFA has declared that it will continue to be considered as Euro 2020, a circumstance that has generated rejection and anger on some of the staunch fans.
We have the precedent of what happened in 1942. In the middle of the world war, of course, it was decided not to play the World Cup. When it was all over, eight years later, the World Cup corresponding to 1942 was played in 1950. That tournament will always be remembered as the 1950 World Cup whose champion was Uruguay. Following that logic, we should call this European Championship UEFA Euro 2021, but the opposite has already been decided.
Perhaps much of the explanation is due to the fact that last year enough money had already been invested in merchandising, decoration, etc., and they had used the year 2020, or simply it is an isolated UEFA decision of more reason than the simple fact of that the Euro Cups are played every four years.
