Greenpeace apologizes after the protest that injured two people. The man was arrested

Two people were injured in the clumsy landing of the Greenpeace activist who yesterday parachuted into the field a few minutes before Germany-France, at the Allianz Arena in Munich, and lapped the stands by miscalculating the trajectory. This was confirmed by UEFA, which defined the incident “a reckless act that could have caused very serious consequences for a huge number of people”.

Panic – The man had a propeller on his back and his landing created panic among those present in the side stand, where there were also the reserves of France and the journalists of the press box. The two people were injured by the propeller: a technician from a TV station was hit in the head, the other injured was treated in hospital.

Excuses – On the activist’s parachute – who was taken away by doctors and then arrested – there was written Kick out oil (“Out of oil”, ed) and it seems that his protest was against Volkswagen, one of the sponsors of the European Championship . UEFA spoke, in a statement, of “several injured people transported to hospital” and stigmatizing the “reckless and dangerous” action, affirming that “the legal authorities will take the necessary measures”. And Greenpeace, in a tweet, apologized: “This action was never intended to disturb the game or hurt anyone. Let’s hope no one was seriously injured. Our actions are always peaceful and non-violent. Unfortunately, everything did not go as planned, we regret it ”.

June 16 – 10:27

