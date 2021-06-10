A sports uniform has become a center of tension between Ukraine and Russia. UEFA, the governing body of football in Europe, ordered the Ukrainian Football Association to modify the uniform that it will use in the next European Championship because it contains a political slogan. Although he has not questioned the stamping of his map, with Crimea included, it means a change of position in the body that had approved the clothing, after it was described in Russia as “provocation”.

The uniform in question, which maintains the yellow and blue colors characteristic of the teams of the Ukrainian nation on its main shirt, has the slogans ‘Glory to the Heroes’ and ‘Glory to Ukraine’, which have caused great discomfort to the Moscow authorities, who immediately rejected the dress.



The motto ‘Glory to the Heroes!’ It can be read on the new shirt of the Ukrainian national team, presented on June 6. © Andrii Pavelko / Facebook / Reuters

In this sense, UEFA, appealing to article 5 of the equipment regulations, ordered the whole of Ukraine to withdraw ‘Glory to the Heroes’, present inside the shirt, considering it to be “clearly political in nature”.

“This specific combination of the two slogans is clearly considered political in nature, with a historical and militaristic significance,” added the statement issued by the organization.

In Ukraine, such expressions are recognized as a military salute that has gained popularity as a patriotic chant since the so-called Maidan revolution. A series of pro-European and anti-corruption demonstrations that led to the overthrow of then-President Víktor Yanukovych, an ally of the Kremlin and who would have taken refuge in Russia.

UEFA, which released its resolution through a document sent to the association and to which some Russian news agencies such as ‘Tass’ had access, points out that it has no problem with the slogan ‘Glory to Ukraine’, as this could be considered like “a generic and apolitical phrase of a general national meaning, reason why it can be used in the jersey of the national team”.

But additionally, the uniform has embroidered on the front a silhouette of the map of Ukraine which includes Crimea, the Ukrainian peninsula that Russia annexed in 2014. On this, UEFA has not ruled, for now it will continue to be part of clothing, responding to international criteria that do not recognize the territory of the peninsula as part of Moscow.





Roman Yaremchuk wears the Ukrainian soccer team jersey, adorned with a map of Ukraine including Crimea, during an international friendly match against Cyprus in Kharkiv, Ukraine, on June 7, 2021. © Gleb Garanich / Reuters

According to media, Ukraine will appeal for the original use of its clothing

Andriy Pavelko, president of the Ukrainian Football Association, reportedly traveled to Rome to talk to UEFA authorities about the situation.

“The motto (‘Glory to the Heroes’) has long been a traditional greeting from our fans in different stadiums and at all Ukraine national team matches. It is a soccer motto and as such was approved by the UEFA “, defended the president of the AUF, through a publication on Facebook.

The Ukrainian soccer team presented its uniform on June 6 with Andriy Shevchenko – another top player in the country and current technical director of the national team – leading the event. Back then, Pavelko emphasized that Ukrainian players would wear a special jersey at Euro 2020.

However, despite the fact that at first Russian President Vladimir Putin did not give greater importance to the uniform, under the argument that “he did not see significant changes”, members of his cabinet and Parliament spoke against it and qualified it. as a provocation.

“It is a political gesture and a provocation (…) They are setting the stage for a conflict by wearing the uniform. Football stadiums are not for political statements,” said MP Dmitry Svishchev.

Prior to Svishchev’s statement, collected by the Spanish newspaper ‘El País’, the spokesperson for the Russian Foreign Ministry, María Zajárova, made fun of the design of the country’s silhouette, defining it as “a desperate artistic action from Kiev”. while calling the slogans “state propaganda” linked to nationalists who fought against the Soviet Union and alongside the Nazis.

Ukraine, which will play its first match against the Netherlands on June 13, and Russia, which will start the tournament facing Belgium on June 12, earned the right to be present in the edition that was delayed a year due to the pandemic of Covid-19.

However, by UEFA resolution issued in 2014, these teams would not meet in the first matches of the tournament, since they cannot be part of the same group in the first phase. They also cannot play each other in the round of 16 (second phase).

With EFE and Reuters