Maria De Filippi: how is it behind the scenes? The former tronista reveals how the presenter approaches, with the cameras off, with people

One of the most successful formats of Mediaset is UeD, as well as all the other signed programs Maria De Filippi. Queen Mary is in fact one of the most beloved conductors of the small screen and all those who have known her can only express a Positive thought about her. But how is Maria when it is away from the cameras?

Talking about her in various circumstances were many of what we now consider well-known faces on TV. First Giulia De Lellis, famous influencer and now also Samantha Curcio, former tronista of the format that made her famous: UeD. They both talked about theirs relationship with De Filippi and how the host behaves with the people she works with.

Recently, the former star of the dating show spent some beautiful words about Maria. The speech was brought to the field by some of his followers on Instagram. They weren’t in the skin, and the question is the same: what is Mary really like? Here is how Samantha describes her: “Very humble, very kind, very quiet; she is good, a mother ”.

“When I interviewed her she was a mother. Very nice and cheerful. He made a lot of jokes, it was nice. In the corridors he stopped to talk. So if I had to use three adjectives for her I would say: humble, sweet and objective ”. Giulia De Lellis too, he has declared to want to take how template of own career Maria. He is currently conducting the new reality show Love Island Italia.

Here is what Giulia said about Maria: “Having known her personally, I can say that Maria is not detached but only very objective. For me she was and is a reference, an example. Indeed, the absolute example of a presenter. I would really like to be a conductor like her, very objective and also very honest, calm and controlled and with her linguistic properties. Maria is by no means a person who remains detached, on the contrary, she creates a great wonderful relationship with all the people who are part of her programs ”.