Veronica Ursida she is undoubtedly one of the ladies who left the biggest mark on UeD’s female parterre. The former dame was much loved in the program, but unfortunately she never returned to the living room of the Mediaset format on feelings. Definitely one choice of production, that has aimed at other characters.

It is indisputable, however, that the Ursida also has been able to raise a lot of controversy during his time on the dating show of Maria De Filippi. Recently, however, the former dame she returned to the spotlight again due to an unexpected and uncomfortable snap. In fact, Veronica was spotted together with Stefano Torrese, known for having had a relationship with Pamela Barretta.

Apparently, however, there would be nothing more than a great friendship between them. Recently, the former dame was interviewed by Fralof for PiùDonna, and revealed a lot of background on UeD. Veronica, in particular, also has accused Maria De Filippi, for not having contacted her again. In short, despite having abandoned the studio, Ursida would long to return to being part of the female parterre.

Maria, however, would have decided to don’t accept her back in her studio and the reason has not yet been clarified. Here’s what the former dame said: “I don’t know if Maria said no and if so, I don’t know why. I asked to come back. I told the editorial staff that when I wanted to get involved again, when my heart was available, I would let them know ”.

In the meantime, however, Veronica is also trying other paths. The former dame has also decided to apply for the GF Vip, revealing that it would be a dream to be able to participate. Finally, the specification on Stefano Torrese’s account: “We know little, it’s more a knowledge. He had to come to Rome for work, he communicated it to me and booked at my parents’ b & b. We went to dinner as a friend and he also talked to me about business things. I don’t think there could be anything between us, neither now nor ever. It’s not my type”.