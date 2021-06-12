The plots born in the living room of UeD often lead to complicated and stormy relationships. Yet, luckily sometimes love triumphs, giving life to long-lived and lasting couples and, sometimes, even to wonderful families. One of the most beautiful relationships that blossomed within the program Maria De Filippi is undoubtedly is the one between Sossio Aruta and Ursula Bennardo.

The two got to know each other right in the dating show parterre, and a little girl was born from their love. Certainly both are characters much loved by the audience of the program who in fact remained fond of them. Fans continue to follow the couple’s events through social media. Sossio and Ursula they are very active on Instagram and keep constantly updated their followers on them everyday life.

Recently, they have documented in detail the two cruise trips they have taken. In the coming periods, on the other hand, in addition to some work commitments, a summer holiday is waiting for the couple born in UeD, accompanied by celebrations for Ursula’s birthday. Unfortunately, however, all of these plans are canceled to cause of the covid, when everything was already organized. She commented on this inconvenience by saying: “As long as everything is always solvable, we accept and fight”.

It was Ursula who revealed that she and her partner have both contract the covid. The revelation came through a series of Instagram stories in which the ex-lady tells what happened. Sossio was the first to undergo the swab, in order to participate in a job interview in Turin.

Unfortunately, the former knight tested positive, so Ursula also decided to undergo the swab, and she too was infected. Bad news for the former UeD couple, who will face a long period of quarantine. On a positive note, both are fine and have not had contact with anyone.