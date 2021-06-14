In the last edition of UeD, Roberta Di Padua she was undoubtedly one of the most talked about characters. The end of the relationship with Riccardo Guarnieri it is accompanied by a great deal of controversy. The former knight, in fact, made some statements that have undermined the reputation of Roberta.

But it seems that the former lady is ready to forget everything and retrace his steps. In fact, fans of Maria De Filippi’s dating show have noticed that Roberta has posted many nostalgic stories, saying she was pretty dejected. Nothing seems to go right for the lady. The stories published by Di Padua on Instagram seem to be direct and reported right to his ex Riccardo Guarnieri, which perhaps he feels the strong lack.

Despite their story ended in a stormy way and with a decidedly heated confrontation, Roberta never stopped thinking about Riccardo. Things seemed to be going well for the From Padua, especially after you’ve got to talk to Ida Platano is confront with her. Evidently it was only a temporary illusion, since now Roberta is suffering again.

To her followers, Roberta told of having had a bad day and of feeling very melancholy. Returning from her holiday in Sardinia was for her like a slap that brought her back to reality. The short vacation in the company of the people he loves has been beneficial and useful for get away from controversy, but returning is difficult.

On Instagram, Roberta also asked her fans for advice about her relationship with Riccardo. The former UeD lady was desperately looking for a way to overcome the sadness of the end of their relationship. One thing that torments Roberta is certainly Riccardo’s total silence. In fact, the former knight has completely stopped using his social networks, preferring not to say anything.