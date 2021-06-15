The aim of all the protagonists in the UeD study is obviously to find love. But, often, what ladies and knights can find are gods deep enmities. A prime example is the relationship, definitely anything but relaxed, between Gemma Galgani and Riccardo Guarnieri.

The two protagonists of the throne over often Yes they found themselves arguing, mainly due to the intent of Gemma di defend her friend Ida Platano, former historian of Guarnieri. Just think of when, while Ida and Riccardo were participating in Temptation Island, the lady from Turin arrived on the island, where the reality show was taking place, to cheer up her dear friend.

An emblematic story, but certainly not the only one of its kind. Gemma has always defended Ida with a drawn sword, especially when the breakup between her and Riccardo. The Knight he never missed an opportunity, though, for answer the lady Turin in tune. In the official UeD magazine, the Turin lady wanted to talk about this rivalry by also launching a dig at Guarnieri.

“Often it hindered me. It is known that I was not a supporter of his, but I never interfered in his relationship with Ida. Many times in the past I would have liked to take Ida’s defense. I advised her to ask for psychoanalytic help and I did it so that she would regain self-esteem, because she is a wonderful woman and mother” He says. Riccardo she has not yet replied in no way to the accusations. Considering the news blackout in which the knight has long since closed it is likely that there will be a wait.

In the meantime, however, Ida also spoke to the dating show magazine, spending splendid words about her friend Gemma. “It bothers me a lot when she is laughed at, especially when it comes to the personal and her past. I try to cheer her up every time, ”he says.