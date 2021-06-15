Real Murcia is trying, with few wickers, to design a solvent squad for next season and keeping some players from last year. In fact, Manolo Molina’s intention was for the first stone of the new project to be the renovation of Mario Abenza, a player that the Lorca sports director considers essential. For this reason, it takes weeks, since he entered the grana club, trying to convince the footballer to continue at Real Murcia, a team in which they offer him a decisive role on the pitch. Real Murcia is willing for Abenza to be one of the three highest paid players in the squad and the fundamental boss of midfield grana.

Although the player had received the interest of other teams such as Hercules, his main intention was to stay at Real Murcia. And everything indicated that, if a much superior and irreplaceable offer did not arrive, the footballer was fully convinced to continue at Enrique Roca. However, The offer from UCAM, the team that will play in the First RFEF, has made the footballer wonder if he signs the contract offered by the centennial entity. The proposal of the Azulón team is economically more powerful, but the midfielder knows that with players like Tropi and Rafa de Vicente, among others, he will have less chance of playing regularly.

This Tuesday will be a key day for the future of Mario Abenza who, unlike what happened last summer in which he spent months leaving Almería and signing for Real Murcia, does not want the decision to be delayed much in time. about your future.