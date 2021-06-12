Still without knowing if he will play the next Champions League or not -every day more difficult after the entry of Unicaja with a license for three seasons and 300,000 euros-, UCAM wants to close the renewal chapter as far as possible before launching into the of signings, one for which he will have more or less possibilities depending on this presence on the European map.

In this sense, a renovation that is expected to be closed sooner rather than later, but which has not yet been confirmed, is that of Sadiel Rojas. The intention of both parties is to continue together, but neither is it to do so at any cost. The club understands that, at almost 32 years old and after several seasons far from his best level, in which it has been difficult for him to reach his ideal physical tone as a player with little talent, the natural course marks a reduction in emoluments in what That would be the beginning of a progressive reduction in the importance of Rojas within the team’s basketball schemes, if indeed his desire is to spend his entire career in Murcia.

Thus, UCAM has already moved tab and has made a renewal offer to the player for a lower salary than that received this past season. But it has been more than a week since this offer reached him and the captain has not yet responded. For the moment, he is reluctant to accept it without further ado, hoping that market movements will allow him to press until he expects an improvement in conditions from the entity. His problem, however, is that he does not have offers from other teams that allow him to turn the tables.

The Murcian club understands that the continuity of the Dominican goes through the player’s acceptance of a progressively smaller role



After having been on the verge of reaching the qualifications for Copa del Rey and European competitions, UCAM’s intention is to improve the level of competitiveness of the team. And this happens because those who are most involved with the project and the city, demonstrate their commitment and sense of team, aware of their particular situation. Thus, the renewal of a player like Webb III, who aspired to larger markets, cannot be understood without the sacrifice of Sito or Radovic, who renewed downwards to help the entity strengthen the team.

Now it is the turn of Rojas, who, despite his great popularity among fans, has not made it exactly easy in any of his renovations. Last year he renewed for just one more season, maintaining the same salary as the previous contract, an agreement that was thus closed by both parties in the expectation that the player’s performance in the campaign just ended would allow them to increase their strength.

They are already renewed



On April 4, the 27-year-old American power forward James Webb III was renewed with UCAM, who will continue one more season under Sito Alonso. He arrived last February from Larissa in the Greek league. The agreement with Webb was the third, after the one achieved with the coach of the azulón team and with Nemanja Radovic. Jordan Davis, Augusto Lima and Emanuel Cate also have a contract for the next year. UCAM’s goal will be to sneak into the top eight.