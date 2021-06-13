Few pools included Ubisoft’s Avatar game as one of the protagonists of E3 2021 so seeing it in action has been a double surprise. The authors of The Division transport us to Pandora in an action adventure and open world that is exclusive to PC and new generation of consoles. These are our feelings after seeing Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora.

Presented in 2017 as one of Ubisoft’s most important and ambitious projects, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora is a reality. Perhaps the lethargy of the still aspiring saga of James Cameron It is not going to help the popularity of the brand in 2022, but the reality is that the new video game from the creators of The Division has already put on the table a series of interesting elements that have aroused the curiosity of locals and strangers alike. invention of the mind after Terminator or Titanic.

The first news, the creation of a game for a single player campaign in the world of Avatar and the promise of visiting a new region of his particular world. Coming from a Ubisoft in which the game as a service has become the specialty of the house, the announcement has surprised the announcement almost as much as the perspective of the game: first-person action. What reason has led to Massive Entertainment to adopt such a staging? It remains to wait for new content in the future.

It was also surprising that Frontiers of Pandora will be the first exclusive new generation video game from the French publisher. Its launch in 2022 will be made exclusively for Xbox Series X | S, Playstation 5 Y Pc, which will allow the Snowdrop Engine of the firm to reach new levels after its use in the two installments of The Division. If it is true that all the software material shown is running on the Swedish team’s engine, it is evident that we are going to take more than one joy at its controls next year.

In good hands the Avatar universe can turn into a fabulous experience. Will Massive be the ones who get it in the brand’s second attempt at video game territory? In short: the first big closing of E3 has been blue. A transmedia project that aspires to support and magnify a universe that seems to be reluctant to re-mark a historical milestone at the box office around the world.

Five Things About Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora Ubisoft’s first next-gen exclusive game.

Frontiers of Pandora anticipates the theatrical release of the long-awaited Avatar 2.

In the first person and taking the role of a Na’Vi. Risky decision?

A solo adventure. Unexpected for the creators of The Division.

He has closed the Ubisoft conference at E3 confirming the date: it will come out in 2022.

Subscribe to the 3DJuegos channel on YouTube