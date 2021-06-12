Ubisoft has confirmed Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope for Nintendo Switch in 2022, after today’s leak.

During the Ubisoft Forward show, Ubisoft showed a brief look at gameplay. You can check it out in the video below:

Here’s the official blurb:

“Explore and uncover mysterious secrets while meeting each planet’s curious inhabitants. Use your heroes` skills in an innovative combat system, which combines freedom of movement and strategic turn-based decision making as you take on new and familiar foes. Take control of your heroes to dash your enemies, team jump on your allies, hide behind cover … and make the best out of your turn. “

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope is in development at Ubisoft Milan, the studio behind 2017’s much-loved Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle.