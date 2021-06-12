From 6:00 p.m. we will be live on YouTube with a special program for E3 2021.

Its here, its arrived. The illusion and emotion are felt in the environment. E3 2021 starts today and in 3DGames We are going to inform you with the last hour in several ways. We will be live on our YouTube channel so that you can follow all the conferences with us and also here, at 3djuegos.com, we will bring you the information about everything that is announced in the event.

Ubisoft is in charge of starting E3 2021 with a conference at 9:00 p.m.This time, Ubisoft is in charge of open E3 2021 with a new Ubisoft Forward. The conference will start at 9:00 p.m., but from 6:00 p.m. (Spanish time) we will be live on the YouTube channel of 3DJuegos with a special programming. We will talk about what we expect from the event, we will remember moments from other years and, of course, we will see the conference live.

Remember that at 3DJuegos we are exclusive partners of E3 2021, so this will be the best place to follow the conferences. Among other advantages, in 3DJuegos we have direct broadcast signal, so our direct will have a higher quality. What will Ubisoft teach us? We invite you to leave in the comments your wishes for this conference that can give us many joys.

Something from the Avatar 2 game? What’s new in Ubisoft Massive’s open-world Star Wars game? All of that is speculation, but we do know that will be games like Rainbow Six: Extraction, Riders Republic and Far Cry 6, as confirmed by the French company itself. Also, the hype is high, because Ubisoft stated that there will be surprises that we don’t want to miss. We’ll see.

Ubisoft kicks off an event that we look forward to, since in 2020 it could not be celebrated due to the coronavirus. If you do not want to miss anything of the event, you can check the calendar and schedules. If you want warm up engines and prepare for what is coming to us in the coming days, in 3DGames We tell you what are the video games that we would like to see at E3 2021.

