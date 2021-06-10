The Center for Employment and Alumni Affairs is organizing the “UAE University Employment and Training” virtual exhibition under the slogan “You are the Future”, under the auspices of the Acting President of the University, Dr. Ghaleb Al-Hadhrami, on 15-16 June.

The exhibition aims to assist university students and graduates to learn about the requirements of the labor market and job and training opportunities with the participation of various private and governmental sectors in the country and international sectors, and to support and enhance Emiratisation efforts, in line with the strategic plan of the UAE University, in addition to hosting a number of professional workshops, dialogue sessions and brainstorming groups during The duration of the exhibition, with the participation of various government and private agencies in the country.

The Associate Deputy for Student Affairs, Dr. Aisha Al Dhaheri, said that the UAEU Employment and Training Exhibition constitutes a forum between graduate students and employers, which comes in the context of the UAE University’s vision of the “University of the Future” to enhance employment opportunities for its students and contribute to serving their community.

Al Dhaheri stressed the role of the UAE University in supporting its graduates and students, and its possession of an elite group of people with skills and tools appropriate to the requirements of the labor market. Pointing out that the university, for many years, has presented honorable models of its graduates in accordance with the standards and requirements of employers, and according to the variables required by local and international jobs.

Head of the Vocational Preparation Unit Amal Al-Maamari said: “We aspire that this exhibition will be a meeting point between graduates and entities that offer job opportunities, training programs and scholarships, and introduce students to the skills and specializations required by these institutions, in addition to giving institutions an opportunity to get acquainted with students and the quality of skills and tools that they They have it, and to highlight the high outcomes of UAE University students. The exhibition is also an opportunity for new students at the university to learn about the requirements of the labor market and thus help them determine the specializations they will join.”



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

