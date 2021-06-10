The Center for Employment and Alumni Affairs is organizing the “UAE University Employment and Training” virtual exhibition, on June 15-16, under the slogan “You are the future.”

The exhibition, which is expected to be visited by about 2,000 job seekers, aims to assist university students and graduates to learn about the requirements of the labor market, and job and training opportunities, with the participation of various private and governmental sectors in the country and international sectors, and to support and enhance Emiratisation efforts in line with the strategic plan of the University. The UAE, in addition to hosting a number of professional workshops, dialogue sessions, and brainstorming groups, during the exhibition period, with the participation of various government and private agencies in the country.

The Associate Deputy for Student Affairs, Dr. Aisha Al Dhaheri, said that the UAEU Employment and Training Exhibition constitutes a forum between graduate students and employers, and comes in the context of the UAE University’s vision to enhance employment opportunities for its students and contribute to serving their community.

Al Dhaheri confirmed that the university provided honorable models of its graduates, in accordance with the standards and requirements of employers, and according to the variables required by local and international jobs, being a summary of accredited academic programs, activities and various extra-curricular skills, which in turn provided them with the necessary support, as well as educational tools for the continuity of their practical education, and to enhance their professional skills.

It is expected that between 1,500 and 2,000 seekers of employment and vocational training opportunities in the governmental and private sectors will visit the exhibition, and 50 entities will participate in this first event. During its two days, the Training and Employment Exhibition will present a variety of workshops in the field of CV writing and job interview, among others. Among the skills required by the labor market, along with career advice, a range of interactive activities, interactive seminars and lectures.



