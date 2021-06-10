Al Ain (Union)

Under the slogan “You are the Future”, the Center for Employment and Alumni Affairs is organizing the virtual “UAE University for Employment and Training” exhibition, under the patronage of the Acting Rector of the University, Dr. Ghaleb Al-Hadhrami, on 15-16 June.

The exhibition aims to help university students and graduates to learn about the requirements of the labor market and job and training opportunities, with the participation of various private and governmental sectors in the country and international sectors, to support and enhance Emiratisation efforts, in line with the strategic plan of the UAE University, in addition to hosting a number of professional workshops, dialogue sessions and brainstorming groups During the period of the exhibition, with the participation of various government and private agencies in the country.

Dr. Aisha Al Dhaheri, Associate Deputy for Student Affairs, said: The UAEU Employment and Training Exhibition constitutes a forum between graduate students and employers, which comes in the context of the UAE University’s “University of the Future” vision to enhance employment opportunities for its students and contribute to serving their community.

She stressed the role of the UAE University in supporting its graduates and students, and its possession of a group of skilled people and tools appropriate to the requirements of the labor market. Pointing out that the university, for many years, has presented honorable models of its graduates in accordance with the standards and requirements of employers, and according to the variables required by local and international jobs.