Abu Dhabi (WAM) exceeded the value of the deals concluded in UAE stock markets8.2 billion dirhams during 5 sessions, while the market gains for the listed shares recorded about 23 billion dirhams.

The transactions of the local financial markets showed a number of positive indicators during the dealings of this week, in conjunction with the flow of liquidity into the trading halls by foreign and local institutions, which contributed to the general indicators achieving new gains, which in turn boosted the profits of the market value of the markets, which rose to levels considered the first. of its kind for a long time.

The indices, especially in the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, broke new levels after it closed at 6716 points by the end of the week, with a growth rate of approximately 1.7 percent compared to the previous week.

In the Dubai Financial Market, the index closed at the level of 2842 points, an increase of 0.06% compared to last week. It is clear from the transactions that the largest liquidity of the weekly transactions continued to focus on a segment of the leading shares listed in the capital market, where the value of the transactions concluded on the shares of international holding companies, which rose to the level of 97.4 dirhams, about 3.53 billion dirhams.

The stock of First Abu Dhabi Bank, which rose to 16.94 dirhams, witnessed active trading that exceeded 1.13 billion dirhams during the week, which gave the stock great strength and paved the way for it to breach new price barriers during the next week.

As for the performance of Aldar’s share, the stock closed at 3.81 dirhams, with transactions worth nearly one billion dirhams.