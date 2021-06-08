Reda Saleem (Dubai)

UAE shooting has obtained a qualification card for the Olympic Games “Tokyo 2020”, which begins on July 23 and will continue until August 8, after the International Federation of the Game granted a participation card to the Shooting Federation in appreciation of the great results achieved by our shooters during participation in world and continental championships.

This is the seventh participation in the history of the game in Atlanta 1996, Sydney 2000 and Athens 2004, in which our hero Sheikh Ahmed bin Hasher won the gold medal, Beijing 2008, London 2012 and Rio de Janeiro 2016.

It is noteworthy that archery is the first game to receive an invitation card to participate in the Olympics, in which judo qualified through its results in the world championships.

Saif bin Fetais Al-Mansoori, the shooter of our national skeet shooting team, ranked fourth in the International Federation of the game for the month of May, and also won the gold medal in shooting at the Arab Shooting Championship currently held in Cairo and the silver of the grand prize.

Ibn Fetais also scored a new achievement for the UAE sport by grabbing the silver medal in the World Cup Shooting Championship in India, in addition to the gold medal for skeet shooting at the Cyprus International Shooting Championship.