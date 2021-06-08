Dubai (Etihad)

The UAE Government Media Office won 13 major global creative awards “Dubai Lynx” for the year 2021, in honor of the office’s creativity and innovations in managing three media campaigns accompanying major national projects and initiatives, namely: “The Longest Donation Fund in the World” within the 10 Million Meals campaign And each of “The First Countdown in Arabic” and “The Mars Seal” to cover the Emirates project to explore Mars, “Probe of Hope.”

The awards won by the UAE Government Media Office included two gold awards, four silver awards and seven bronze awards, amidst a large competition from more than 2,400 participating works for the Dubai Lynx International Creative Awards for the best creative work in the field of media and communication in the Middle East and North Africa region.

Prior to the announcement of this year’s award winners, at an event held specifically for this purpose in Dubai, the 2,400 competing works were subjected to extensive evaluations and were filtered to 544 works, after which the final list of the nominated works was selected, including campaigns. The three media presented by the Media Office of the Government of the UAE.

The campaign for the longest donation fund in the world won nine of the major global creative “Dubai Lynx” awards for the year 2021, with a gold in the digital field, and another gold in the health care – fundraising and support category, in addition to two silver awards in the health care and digital fields as a An integrated campaign across digital channels, and the campaign for the longest donation fund in the world won 5 Bronze Awards in several categories: Brand Experience and Activation Category – Use of Ambient Media, Integrated Business Category, Media Category – Extensive Ambient Media Use, and Billboards Ad – interactive experience, PR class – immediate response.

As for the “first countdown timer in Arabic” campaign, it won a silver award in the digital field, and a bronze award in brand experience and activation, while the Mars Seal campaign won a silver award and a bronze award in brand experience and activation.

Alia Al Hammadi, Deputy Director General of the UAE Government Media Office, expressed her happiness that the office won 13 of the Dubai Lynx International Creative Awards, especially that these awards were won by media campaigns that keep pace with major national projects and initiatives for the country, such as the Hope Probe and the initiative of the longest donation fund in the world. As part of the 10 Million Meals campaign, which contributes to consolidating the UAE’s position in the global mindset as a major contributor to the scientific progress of humanity, as well as as a global capital for humanitarian, charitable and relief work.

She said: The UAE Government Media Office is keen to keep pace with major national projects, events and initiatives through innovative media campaigns targeting traditional and modern media, and to address each of them with their tools through attractive creative ideas that ensure the best communication with various media institutions, locally, Arab and globally, to ensure the effective delivery of goals and messages. These national projects and initiatives are delivered to the receiving public with its various interests, preferences and age groups, in an optimal manner and to ensure the required interaction, and thus achieve the desired goals.

In turn, Khaled Al Shehhi, Executive Director of the Digital Production and Communication Sector in the UAE Government Media Office, said: The major national projects and initiatives that were accompanied by the media campaigns of the UAE Government Media Office were inspiring the work team to strive hard, in search of innovative creative ideas to keep pace with these projects and initiatives in a manner that suits them. With it, especially the “Probe of Hope” and the campaign of 10 million meals, the arrival of the probe to its orbit around Mars was an important historical event in the Arab region and the world, and it was important to celebrate it in an innovative and unique way.

The media office of the UAE government had submitted three of the media campaigns that it managed to compete for the Dubai Lynx Global Creative Awards for the year 2021, which is the initiative of the longest donation fund in the world that was launched last Ramadan, in which the facade of Burkh Khalifa, the tallest building, was transformed from Man-made in the world, to a donation box, a number of its lamps are lit with every donation by individuals, companies, institutions and philanthropists, for the benefit of the “10 Million Meals” campaign, which was launched under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE Ministers and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, and under the generous patronage of Her Highness Sheikha Hind bint Maktoum bin Juma Al Maktoum, wife of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Emirates Food Bank, to provide food support to the needy, needy families and the groups most affected by the repercussions of the spread of the Corona epidemic The emerging “Covid-19” globally.