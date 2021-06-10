Abu Dhabi (WAM)

The United Arab Emirates confirmed that the international community stands together and multilateral action is the best way to achieve international peace and security, and stressed on the eve of today’s secret ballot session of the 75th session of the United Nations General Assembly, to elect five new non-permanent members of the Security Council, for the period 2022-2023, during which the country will nominate For the seat of the Asia-Pacific Group, for its aspiration to introduce a new perspective into the council, based on its understanding of multiple crises, its experience in the Middle East, and its deep belief in the power of diplomacy.

Lana Zaki Nusseibeh, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation for Political Affairs, the permanent representative of the country to the United Nations, stressed the UAE’s endeavor to continue to benefit from the multilateral approach to find solutions to global challenges and to confront various issues, such as climate change and global health, and work to achieve peace by continuing to mediate between conflicting parties, calming tensions, reaching comprehensive political solutions to conflicts, promoting tolerance, combating extremism and terrorism, giving importance to humanitarian relief work, addressing global health crises and epidemics, and benefiting from the possibilities of innovation in achieving peace.

In an interview with the Emirates News Agency (WAM), she noted that improving the quality of people’s lives now and in the future will give us the ability to confront and reduce threats to international peace and security, and stressed the keenness in foreign policy priorities to advance the strategic vision towards achieving a stable and secure region, along with Strengthening partnerships with countries from all over the world, adding: “We have to prove to the world that we are able to help face challenges and cooperate with members of the Security Council and all other countries to find real and lasting solutions and achieve a better future for all.”

The Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation for Political Affairs emphasized that the UAE believes that it has a lot to offer to the Security Council and to the entire multilateral system. She said, “The UAE is a dynamic country in the region that looks to the future and seeks to build bridges with the international community. It also plays a leading role in the field of humanitarian work, and is considered a global center for economy, trade and innovation.” She added, “Although our world today is different from what it was in 1986-1987 when the UAE was a member of the Security Council for the first time in its history, we still believe that the best way to achieve international peace and security is for the international community to stand together, and to put multilateral action at the center of our efforts.” Therefore, our campaign slogan revolves around the concept of “We are stronger when we are united.”

Nusseibeh explained that cooperation is one of the values ​​inherent in the history of the UAE since its establishment, and has always sought to work with partners to find useful solutions for our humanitarian community. She stressed that joining the Security Council is a great opportunity to implement the principle of maintaining international peace and security at the highest levels of multilateral action in order to address the most important global issues. She said, “Although the UAE will occupy the seat of the Asia-Pacific Group, as well as represent the Arab voice, it is also committed to listening to the concerns of all UN member states, taking their views into consideration, and most importantly, that the country looks forward to introducing a new perspective to the Security Council that adopts For her understanding of the multiple crises on the council’s agenda, her experience in the Middle East, and her deep belief in the power of diplomacy.

In addition, the UAE will continue to benefit from the multilateral approach in its work and cooperate with other members and stakeholders, including those working on the ground, to find solutions to global challenges that threaten international peace and security, and in this regard, the state will attach importance to promoting inclusiveness, supporting diverse and tolerant societies, and building capacity To withstand various issues, such as climate change and global health, in addition to stimulating innovation by mobilizing the efforts of countries together under one roof to take advantage of the opportunities offered by new technology, in addition to working to achieve peace by continuing to mediate between conflicting parties, calming tensions and reaching comprehensive political solutions to conflicts.

Nusseibeh explained that although the agenda of the Security Council is strongly affected by developments in the world, there are a series of transnational challenges that require joint action to overcome them, and we believe that the UAE is well qualified to help find solutions to many challenges, whether emerging or cross-border. ». She added, “For example, climate change is one of the challenges that undermine peace and stability around the world, especially in countries that are already experiencing conflict or that are in a post-conflict phase, and given that the UAE is a major hydrocarbon producing country, which has focused on diversifying energy sources. It believes in its ability to help build consensus on practical ways to address the causal relationship between climate change and insecurity, including by encouraging the Council to take a more proactive approach to addressing emerging threats and advocating the use of renewable energy sources for peacekeeping operations.”

The UAE also plans to develop solutions to many of the grave challenges facing the world at the present time by institutionalizing gender equality, promoting tolerance, combating extremism and terrorism, attaching importance to humanitarian relief work, addressing global health crises and epidemics, and benefiting from the possibilities of innovation in achieving peace. It is also committed to working with other Council members to encourage consensus and find compromises on these important issues.

Nusseibeh stressed, “The UAE continues to be guided by the principles of foreign policy set by the founding fathers, and the blessed march of the UAE has contributed to its commitment to promoting dialogue and diplomacy and belief in the importance of stability, inclusiveness and prosperity in achieving international peace and security,” noting that according to these principles, the UAE’s foreign policy is based on Commitment to supporting development and humanitarian initiatives and strengthening relations with countries around the world. She said, “Because the UAE is always looking towards the future, its foreign policy depends on benefiting from the potential of technology and innovation because it believes that its benefits extend to all and are not limited to a few, and all this stems from the country’s deep belief that improving the quality of people’s lives now and in the future will give us the ability to confront and reduce the threats facing International peace and security, in the end, there is a role that all countries must play in order to maintain international peace and security, and the UAE is strongly committed to playing its role alongside the international community.”

She added, “As a member of the Security Council, the UAE will be keen, among foreign policy priorities, to advance its strategic vision towards achieving a stable and secure region, in addition to strengthening its partnerships with countries from all over the world. This is the second time in the history of the country that it will occupy one of the ten elected seats on the Security Council.” It has been more than thirty years since the last time the state was among the members of the council, so the membership of the UAE this time will be an opportunity that is only repeated once in a generation.” She pointed out that the world will continue to face challenges, and during the period of the UAE’s membership in the Council, we must prove to the world that we are able to help face these challenges by assuming our responsibility as a member of the international community, in addition to cooperating with members of the Security Council and all other UN member states to find solutions. Real and lasting, a better future for all.

4 pillars of the priorities of “stronger with our union”

The UAE has identified 4 pillars of priority for its membership in the Security Council, within the framework of its campaign under the slogan “Stronger with our Union”, which are:

1- Guarantee of peace

2- Promote inclusivity

3- Building resilience

4- Stimulating innovation

The UAE affirmed its endeavor to represent all member states by listening to their views and reflecting their interests, stressing that peace and security can be enhanced when the international community is united. His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, said in the state’s statement to the general debate of the 75th session of the United Nations General Assembly on September 29: “My country will continue in the same steps and principles on which its efforts were founded to maintain international peace and security, in cooperation with the members of the Council.” . He added: “We realize the magnitude of the responsibility and the extent of the challenges, and we affirm that my country will work with determination and determination to address important issues for countries, guided by our understanding of crises, our experience in the Arab region and our close relations with countries, and my country will continue to call for the involvement of regional organizations in crystallizing lasting solutions to crises.”

The 5 seats for the 6 competitors

The members of the United Nations General Assembly today elect five new non-permanent members of the Security Council for the period 2022-2023, to fill the membership of the current five non-permanent countries, Tunisia, Niger, Vietnam, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines and Estonia, whose membership expires at the end of next December. The Council includes 15 seats, including five permanent members (the United States, Russia, China, Britain and France), and 10 non-permanent members, half of which are renewed each year to assume their duties after six months of voting.

And competing for the five seats, six countries are:

Emirates for the vacant seat of the Asia Pacific Group.

The Democratic Republic of the Congo, Gabon and Ghana are the two vacant seats of the African Continental Group.

Albania for the vacant seat of the Eastern European Group.

– Brazil for the vacant seat of the Group of Latin American and Caribbean States.

Each candidate country must obtain the support of two-thirds of the countries present during the voting, that is, 128 votes if all 193 countries participated in the elections. Each Member of the United Nations is invited to cast its vote in a ballot box, according to an interval to be fixed in advance by the President of the General Assembly.

“Asia and the Pacific”: A leading role for the UAE in consolidating peace

The Asia-Pacific Group, which includes more than 40 countries, commended the UAE’s commitment to supporting the Charter of the United Nations, its leadership role in consolidating peace in the Arab region, as well as its efforts to promote the principle of inclusiveness, combating terrorism, encouraging pluralism and empowering women. It is used by the UAE in ensuring peace, global security, and planning for the future.

The UAE was recommended for the Arab seat in the Security Council for the period 2022-2023, by the Arab League in 2012, and the Asia-Pacific Group in 2020. The UAE, which joined the United Nations since its founding in December 1971, had occupied a non-permanent seat on the Security Council, During the period from 1986-1987.