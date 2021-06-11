Kuwait (WAM)

His Excellency Sheikh Thamer Ali Al-Sabah, Minister of Interior of the sisterly State of Kuwait, Matar Hamed Al Neyadi, the country’s ambassador to Kuwait. During the meeting, a number of issues of common interest between the two brotherly countries were discussed. Sheikh Thamer Al-Sabah valued the brotherly relations between the State of Kuwait and the UAE and the existing cooperation in various fields. In turn, Al Neyadi stressed the depth of the relations and brotherly bonds between the two brotherly countries and peoples.