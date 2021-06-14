The breast milk of women who are naturally infected and who have overcome the disease or have been vaccinated against COVID do not have traces of the coronavirus. And most of the samples tested contain antibodies. This is the result of two studies carried out by the Institute of Agrochemistry and Food Technology of the Higher Council for Scientific Research (CSIC) and the Pediatric Service of the Hospital Clínico de Valencia on the impact of infection on breastfeeding.

The main conclusion of the first of the studies is that none of the samples taken from women who have had covid reflects the presence of RNA of the virus. Regarding antibodies, 82.9% contain at least one of the three isotopes, while 52.86% were positive for the three immunoglobulins, IgA, IgG and IgM. The publication of the analysis, carried out on 60 women who had had the disease, is preliminary and, therefore, is pending peer review.

In the second study, the presence of antibodies was analyzed in 75 lactating women vaccinated with different brands. The results vary depending on the vaccine inoculated and depending on the existence of a previous infection, but only in the greater or lesser presence of one type or another of antibody, since all samples contain defenses. In addition, the milk of some of the women vaccinated with a single dose after having passed the COVID presents levels of antibodies equivalent to healthy women with the two doses.

More information

After the first dose, mothers vaccinated with Moderna and Pfizer showed a greater increase in immunoglobulin G, or IgG, in the milk compared to samples taken from those vaccinated with AstraZeneca. Regarding the levels of immunoglobulin A, or IgA, these were higher in the Moderna samples than in those of AstraZeneca and Pfizer. After the second dose, no differences were detected between the immunization of those inoculated with Pfizer or Moderna and higher IgG levels were achieved compared to the first dose, while IgA levels did not increase further.

In the case of vaccinated women, the sample was carried out on 75 lactating women aged between 31 and 38 years, and 417 milk samples were analyzed from the moment of inoculation until 25 days after the first dose and up to 30 days later. of the second, which shows, according to the leader of the research team, María Carmen Collado, that “these antibodies persist over time.” “Now, the task is focused on identifying whether these antibodies are really neutralizing and protective in the child,” says Collado.

Both works are the result of the study MilkCorona, a multidisciplinary initiative led by CSIC researcher María Carmen Collado and Dr. Cecilia Martínez Costa, from the Pediatric Service of the Hospital Clínico Universitario de Valencia. Research is ongoing to study the impact of new coronavirus variants on antibodies in breast milk, their persistence after COVID, and the effect of the full AstraZeneca vaccination schedule. Other centers in Valencia, Barcelona, ​​Granada, Zaragoza and Castellón have also participated in the work.

The aim of the study was to dispel some doubts about the impact of the virus on breastfeeding in positive women. “There is more and more evidence that confirms the relevant role of breast milk in providing passive immunity by generating and transmitting specific antibodies against the virus,” say the researchers who argue that breastfeeding must be maintained as long as the symptoms little or no.