Setback for the South African rugby team less than a month before the British & Irish Lions tour starts, against whom they will play on three consecutive weekends between July 24 and August 7. Center Damian De Allende and second RG Snyman, both summoned by Jacques Nienaber, suffered burns this Monday in an accident involving fire and gasoline.

According to various British media, the two of them, along with CJ Stander and Mike Haley, colleagues in the Irish Munster, were gathered around a campfire when one of them happened to pour gasoline into it. TAll ended up with injuries of varying degrees to the legs, hands and face, although none were in serious condition.

“Someone suddenly decided to throw gasoline on the fire when we were sitting quietly around him. He caught his hand, tried to release the can and suddenly everything flared up and exploded. It could have been much worse,” De Allende told the portal SuperSport. Both he and Snyman visited a specialist to assess the injuries and the prognosis was more positive than expected. “We should be fine in a few weeks,” he predicted. If not, Nienaber will have to find replacements for two important Springboks with little margin before the Lions disembark in South Africa.