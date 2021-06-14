Although the Copa América and the Eurocopa have all the flashes in these weeks, the transfer market does not stop at any time and the news that comes from Europe greatly worries River Plate coach, Marcelo Gallardo, since they can be one of its headlines.
Is about Nicholas From the cross, 24-year-old attacking midfielder who is being polled by two Italian clubs: both Rome What Fiorentina They want to have the services of the Uruguayan soccer player, who renewed with the “Millionaire” until December 2022 with a termination clause of 22 million gross dollars.
The cast of the Italian capital, which has José Mourinho As a brand new technical director, he has the creative riverplatense in his portfolio against the possible casualties of Javier Pastore and Amadou Diawara: De la Cruz is part of the intended together with Granit Xhaka (Arsenal) and Marcel Sabitzer (Leipzig).
Although the priority of the other Italian club that wants to join the Uruguayan, Fiorentina, has as its main desire to sign Sergio Oliveira, from Porto, the “Viola” would make an attempt for the former Liverpool of Uruguay, led by Nicolás Burdisso, brand new reinforcement of the Technical Secretariat of the “Tano” club. Will you be leaving in the next few weeks?
