In Primorye, two schoolgirls desecrated the memorial of the Russian pilot, Hero of Russia Oleg Peshkov, who was shot down by the Turkish Air Force in 2015. It is reported by TASS with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for the region.

A 66-year-old local resident of the city of Arsenyeva contacted the police, who said that unknown persons had desecrated the memorial, and also pulled out flower plantings and scattered them across the territory of the park. Law enforcement officers checked the recordings from CCTV cameras. Two schoolgirls, 14 and 15 years old, were found guilty.

The teenagers were taken to the police department for further investigation. Information about them will be sent to the education authorities of Arsenyev.

On November 24, 2015, the Turkish Air Force shot down a Russian Su-24 bomber involved in an anti-terrorist operation in Syria. Pilot Oleg Peshkov and navigator Konstantin Murakhtin ejected. Murakhtin managed to escape, and Peshkov was shot from the ground by militants when he was in the air over the territory of the Syrian Turkmen.

Earlier in Novorossiysk, a drunken man desecrated the monument to the heroes of the Great Patriotic War “Small Earth”. The vandal visited the memorial with his girlfriend, took off his pants and sat down on the slabs of the monument. Then they drank alcohol together, the attacker broke several glass bottles. The man called his occupation “the best psychotherapy.”