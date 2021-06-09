As a result of the fire in the intensive care unit of the Ryazan hospital, two people were killed, another nine were injured, reports on Wednesday, June 9, the regional government on its page in “VKontakte”.

Data on the fire in the OKB im. N.A. Semashko was admitted at 03:36 (coincides with Moscow time). Half an hour later, the fire was localized over an area of ​​about 15 square meters. m. And at 04:19 – completely eliminated.

“The staff of the institution and fire departments evacuated 37 people. 11 people were injured, [из них] nine are saved. Unfortunately, two people died, ”the statement said.

Wherein TASS with reference to the Unified Duty Dispatch Service, writes that only three people died.

According to REN TV, 44 people were evacuated, including 34 patients with coronavirus infection.

The cause of the fire and the damage are being clarified. As the source notes Interfax, a fire in the intensive care unit could provoke a malfunction of the wiring of medical equipment or careless handling of fire.

It is noted that the Acting Head of the Main Directorate of the Russian Emergencies Ministry for the Ryazan Region, Colonel of the Internal Service Alexander Savukov, Deputy Chairman of the Regional Government Roman Petryaev, and the head of the Ministry of Health Andrei Prilutsky arrived at the scene.

On April 2, it became known about a fire in the cardiac surgery center in Blagoveshchensk. The combustion area was 1.6 thousand square meters. m. At this time, an operation was underway in the center. Despite the emergency, doctors successfully performed coronary artery bypass grafting on the patient. As a result, no one was hurt.