As a result of a collision of two cars in the Samara region, two people were killed, two more were hospitalized. On Monday, May 7, the press service of the regional department of the Ministry of Emergency Situations reported.

The accident occurred at 20:30 (19:30 Moscow time) on the 3rd km of the Novokuibyshevsk – Rechnikov village…

“According to preliminary data, the driver of the VAZ-2112 drove into the oncoming lane where it is not prohibited, and made a collision with the Skoda Octavia”, – said in the text.

It is noted that both drivers died on the spot, two more adult passengers were injured, they were taken to the hospital.

Earlier on Monday, June 7, a massive accident involving seven cars occurred on Kutuzovsky Prospekt in Moscow. it was noted that ambulance doctors examined the injured taxi passenger.