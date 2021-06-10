One of them was transferred to the Santa Lucía hospital and the other did not need health care Santa Lucia Hospital, in a file photo. / pablo sanchez / agm THE TRUTH Murcia Thursday, June 10, 2021, 3:23 PM



Two paratroopers from the Army were rescued this Thursday after falling into the sea in La Manga this Thursday at noon. The Emergency Coordination Center received at 12.50 hours a call advising of the incident, for which an ambulance was mobilized.

The members of the Army themselves rescued the two paratroopers and transferred one of them, who was injured, to the Santa Lucía Hospital in Cartagena. According to 112 sources, the ambulance was requested to attend to the other affected person, but in the end it did not require assistance. At around 3 pm, the notice had already been closed. The causes of the incident are unknown, according to 112.