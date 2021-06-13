Two newlyweds dance for the first time as a wife and husband: see what their dog does as soon as he sees them

We smiled and were moved after seeing this video. It has spread over the last few days on social networks and after looking at it, we understand why. The protagonists are two spouses and their four-legged friend.

Wedding is the most important day in any couple’s life. A day that crowns love and unites closest friends and family, to celebrate an event that will be remembered forever. This couple wanted the family dog. They did not imagine, however, that he would be the one to make it memorable.

After the ceremony, we moved on to the celebrations. Romantic music invited the two newlyweds to the first dance as a wife and husband. But look what happened during that romantic moment:

The sweet dog approached the couple and in a loving way, stood up on two legs and joined in that dance of love. The three danced together, while smiling happily. A familiar picture that deserves to be seen from the entire world of the web. All those present were moved and could not help but take the cell phone and film the whole scene.

The video was then released on social networks and in a few days it did around the world!

The wedding location, Texas Rock House, also posted the video on their profile:

I used to love him … But now I love you both.

A dance that unites three souls, who share a true and pure love! These are the images that make us move, among the many stories of mistreatment and abandonment. These are the complete families!

True love needs no explanation and a four-legged friend can only complete it. This video shows us exactly what it means to have a dog in your life!