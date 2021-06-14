Capcom is preparing more than a simple port for these titles, which from July will no longer be exclusive to Japan.

The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles arrives in July, so it was evident that Capcom would reveal some details in his conference of E3 2021. The two titles in this collection will be available for the first time outside of Japan, and since they are games with a few years behind them, Capcom It gave them a second wind with new mechanics in their gameplay.

The collection also includes all the DLC for both titles.The first of these additions is named Dance of deduction. As the name suggests, it will be up to the player to investigate and deduce, but all with an interesting twist. While Herlock Sholmes, the detective with whom you will join forces in all cases, comes to his own conclusions, your character (Ryunosuke Naruhodo) and his assistant (Susato Mikotoba) will gather more information and correct some loose ends of the detective. The developers called this process “a dance” between the player and Herlock, and as long as you analyze everything carefully, you will solve the case successfully.

The second mechanic is called Summation Examination, and takes place directly in front of the jury. The six judges will come to their conclusions after you present your evidence, but the twist in this dynamic comes in the form of contradictions. If you can locate the two people whose ideas are completely opposite, you can make your case with the evidence you have gathered. If you are successful, you will change the opinions of the jury and balance the final verdict in your favor.

The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles includes two exclusive Japanese titles: The Great Ace Attorney Adventures and The Great Ace Attorney 2: Resolve.. The collection makes the leap to the West with more than just games: all DLC will be includedIn addition to a narrative mode, which tells the whole story as a visual novel, excellent for those who do not want to break their heads with each case!

The title will arrive on PC, Nintendo Switch and PS4 on July 27.

More about: Capcom, The Great Ace Attorney and The Great Ace Attorney 2.