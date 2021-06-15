The Argentine firm Mirgor and Quantum Positive, the Brazilian smartphone brand, announced a strategic alliance to produce, distribute and market new equipment with low-mid-range features, at a price that does not exceed 15 thousand pesos.

The agreement began with the local production, by Mirgor, of cell phone models Yolo and UP 32 to cover the demand of the segment called “entry of the range” composed mainly of teens and pre teens looking for cell phones at affordable prices and quality.

The Brazilian brand aims to reach the first place in this segment that currently represents the 15% of the total cell phone market, against rivals like Alcatel, LG, Nokia and Huawei. While the remaining 75% are disputed by Samsung and Motorola, the main manufacturers in the country.

“Quantum stands out for offering quality and better performance in a market sector where this is not common. We are making a strong bet”Said Ariel Elizalde, Country Manager of Quantum in Argentina.

By 2023, the Brazilian firm Positivo is committed to exceeding half a million devices sold in the local market.

The objective of both companies is to achieve this year a total sale of 150,000 cell phones and in August add a new launch incorporating a mid-range equipment to the Quantum offer.

By 2023, the Brazilian firm is committed to exceeding the half a million devices sold in the local market, both in retailers and in the well-known mobile phone operators -Personal, Movistar and Claro-.

The Argentine contribution

Mirgor began producing the new Quantum models during the first half of 2021 at its Forgacs plant, located in the industrial hub of Rio Grande, Tierra del Fuego.

For this project the company developed a $ 500,000 investment and is also in charge of the commercial distribution of the equipment to the entire network of retailers in the country.



The Argentine firm Mirgor is also in charge of assembling the cell phones that Samsung sells in the country. Photo: Mirgor.

Eduardo Koroch, Industrial Director of Mirgor explained: “We have 5 industrial sites in Río Grande, Tierra del Fuego, and we have both the capacity and the knowledge necessary to empower Quantum and help them achieve their expansion objectives in the region. “

How are Quantum cell phones

One of the models that is marketed in the country is Quantum YOLO, a smartphone equipped with a 1.3 GHz Spreadtrum quad-core processor, accompanied by 1 GB of RAM and 32 GB of capacity of storage, which can be expandable up to 64GB with a microSD.

This model has a 5-inch screen with a resolution of 854 by 480 pixels, an 8-megapixel main camera with flash and a 5-megapixel front camera, and uses the “lightweight” Android 10 Go operating system, the version for entry-level devices.

Another feature to highlight about Yolo is that it presents a slot for two SIM cards, Bluetooth, 2G, 3G and Wi-Fi connectivity.

The box includes the headphones, USB cable and charger, protective film and silicone sleeve. Will have a sale price of 10,999 pesos.

The second model is the Quantum UP32, It is also available in red or black, although it differs by a larger screen size of 5.45 inches with a resolution of 1440 by 720 pixels.



In the box of the Quantum Yolo they include the headphones, USB cable and charger, protective film and silicone cover. Photo: Quantum.

Inside it is powered by a eight-core Spreadtrum processor 1.6 GHz, 1GB RAM, 32GB storage expandable up to 256GB with a microSD card and it has an 8 megapixel front and rear camera, both with flash.

This model is designed for young people over 15 years old who already have a data plan and use the cell phone more intensively outside the home and for social networks, according to Positivo.

Finally, the 2500 mAh battery provides enough autonomy to use it all day. The price is 13,999 pesos.

Quantum is a brand of the Brazilian company Positivo Tecnología, which is the leading Latin American company in the region. It has a presence in seven countries and a recognized participation in Brazil, a market of 50,000,000 cell phones per year.

Both phones are available in more 2,500 retailers, from small to large supermarket or appliance chains, to own stores such as Diggit (physical and online), Mercado Libre and sale through Mercado Libre electronic.

