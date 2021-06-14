The Ministry of Health today confirmed two more deaths of covid-19 in Mallorca, of a 90-year-old man who died on March 30 and of an 80-year-old woman who died on April 26, bringing the death toll since the start of the pandemic to 843 – it also reported 12 more infections.

Over the weekend, 87 new infections of Covid-19 were detected, with 46 new cases on Friday, 29 on Saturday and 12 on Sunday. The total number of cases diagnosed in the Balearics since the beginning of the pandemic stood at 60,766 yesterday.

Balearic hospitals admitted 22 covid-19 patients to the wards today, one more, as well as 10 in intensive care, two less.

The positivity rate of the 1,739 diagnostic tests performed in the last 24 hours is 0.69%.

The cumulative incidence in the past 14 days remains at 42.2 cases per 100,000 inhabitants and over the last week it remained at 21.1 cases per 100,000.

In Mallorca, with a cumulative incidence over two weeks of 38.4 cases per 100,000, there are 14 Covid patients admitted to hospital wards (one more than on Friday) and 9 to intensive care (one less), and another 395 have recovered at home (6 less than on Friday).

The total of new cases detected in Mallorca over the weekend was 68, Ibiza 12, Minorca 3 and Formentera 1.