ÜThere has been a dispute about third-party lenses for as long as they have existed. And they’ve been around a lot longer than most camera manufacturers. In the prehistoric times of chemical photography it was quite normal for the box, the dark chamber of the camera, to be made by someone other than the lens. It was precision mechanics made of brass and glass, the wooden box was built by the cabinet maker. It was only later that a distinction was made between third-party and original lenses: a Nikkor only fits a Nikon from the same company, a Fujinon only fits a Fuji. A Sigma, Tokina or a Tamron is available for example for bayonets from Canon, Pentax, Sony and even more cameras.

Third-party lenses usually come from manufacturers who do not manufacture housings under their own name – exceptions confirm the rule. And lenses from other manufacturers are usually cheaper than original lenses – again with a few exceptions. Especially in the phase when zoom lenses were beginning to establish themselves in 35mm photography, there was heated debate: Can a variable lens from Japan fully replace two, three or even more fixed focal lengths, preferably of German origin? Quite apart from the advantage of not having to transport the lenses and constantly changing them, the zoom could certainly be cheaper. But was the optical quality right? Time has passed over these questions. Third-party lenses were getting better and more expensive, and even the most conservative camera manufacturers felt compelled to bring out their own zoom lenses. There have been lenses for a very long time in which third-party manufacturers have become style-defining: Just think of Tamron and the one-for-all, the travel zoom.