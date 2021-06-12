In the area of ​​the village of Krasnolesye in the Nesterovsky urban district of the Kaliningrad region, an observation deck collapsed, two people were hospitalized. The incident took place on Saturday afternoon, writes TASS with reference to the administration of the city district.

“In the village of Krasnolesye on the observation deck [выполненной в виде носа корабля] “Vishtynetsk Upland” a group of people fell into the bow of the ship. <...> Two people were hospitalized in an emergency hospital, the rest have minor bruises, ”said a representative of the administration.

The incident was reported to the duty services on June 12 at 13:47 local time (14:47 Moscow time). The victims were part of a group of 49 tourists who came to Krasnolesye on an excursion from Kaliningrad, the administration said.

Alexey Sokolov, director of the Vishtynetsk Ecological History Museum, said on Facebook that the site was closed because it poses a danger and will be dismantled. He also apologized to the tourists for the incident.

“We apologize to everyone who was affected by this extremely unpleasant accident, as we feel our responsibility for the object that we created in the hope that it will delight the guests of Krasnolesye. Unfortunately, we could not predict this situation and are very worried about what happened, ”Sokolov wrote on the social network.

Earlier on June 10, a cast-iron fence collapsed on a child in one of the parks in Bryansk. The weight of the fence, according to preliminary data, was about 250 kg. Doctors diagnosed the victim with a fracture of four vertebrae.