Two cases of the aggressive and contagious variant of coronavirus Delta They were detected in Argentina, as confirmed by the National Director of Migration, Florencia Carignano.

“We detected two cases of the Delta variant and we isolated them automatically with their close contacts,” the official confirmed in statements to FutuRock, about the variant that originated in India.

In this regard, he argued that it is necessary for “jurisdictions to control that the close contacts of positive travelers comply with strict quarantine.”

Faced with this situation, Carignano recalled that “quarantine for those arriving on a trip is mandatory” and warned that “control of the quarantine of those arriving on a trip is key.”

He also announced that “today we will discuss what we have to do with international flights” to prevent the spread of these new strains.

“We do not make these decisions to embarrass people but to take care of them,” he emphasized.

News in development

