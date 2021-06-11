Two little boys were alone on a discovery tour in Bad Hersfeld on Friday. The police brought the two runaways back home. The police headquarters in East Hesse published a photo of the unusual mission on Instagram – and earned a lot of likes.

Bad Hersfeld – The police in Bad Hersfeld had an unusual mission on Friday morning. The police headquarters in East Hesse Fulda* later published on social media the photo of a policewoman walking next to two children and holding one of the children by the hand. The picture bears the title “Little Outliers on Tour” and can also be seen in the article on fuldaerzeitung.de.

What happened? The Children went for a walk in Bad Hersfeld – “and without company”, according to the police*. A patrol became aware of the boys. The police turned their patrol car “to take another look at the matter”, can be read in the post on the police’s Instagram page. Bianca Dürr from the security guard in Bad Hersfeld spoke to the children. It turned out to be siblings aged two and three. The policewoman escorted the boys home. *fuldaerzeitung. de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA