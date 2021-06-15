The Local Police of Molina de Segura has arrested the two occupants of a Mercedes A-class vehicle, a 41-year-old man and a 34-year-old woman, both born in Morocco, as alleged perpetrators of the crime against public health of drug trafficking. The arrest took place on Saturday, June 12, at night, just over an hour after the agents’ shift change.

Specifically, the events occurred around 8:45 p.m., when the patrol observed a vehicle improperly parked in the Station street. By observing the police presence, tourism started the march quickly, being intercepted immediately after in Avenida de la Industria.

The nervous attitude of the suspects led the local police to register the vehicle, where they finally met ten packets of hashish, with a total weight of ten kilos four hundred grams. The driver of the vehicle tried to bribe the agents, “Being able to solve this in another way,” according to municipal sources.

The detainees, as well as the effects of the crime –Drug and vehicle– were transferred to the police station for the investigation of proceedings and being brought to justice.

The same sources indicate that the intervening officials already began the service with the arrest of an alleged thief in a house in the La Alcayna urbanization. Agents have been nominated for a deserved congratulations, which will appear in your police file.

Second arrest



It should be noted that, at the end of May, the Local Police of Molina de Segura discovered a plantation of 156 marijuana plants in a family home and a couple of residents were arrested in the urban area of ​​the town; a 23-year-old man and a 32-year-old woman. The events occurred when a patrol observed the suspicious attitude of several individuals on the roofs of the house.

Apparently, several people tried to rob the plantation from the detainees. From the public thoroughfare, a strong smell of marijuana was also perceived. In the house a simulated weapon was found and his belonging to the assailants is investigated. By knocking on the door of the house, the residents facilitated the entrance, where the police observed the plantation that generated the alert, with numerous machinery for its cultivation.