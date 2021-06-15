Twitter developed a new function with which it allows its users to ‘untag’ themselves in the tweets of other accounts that have mentioned them.

The new function of Twitter aims to give control to users of the social network to disengage from conversations in which he does not want to be part, as the Twitter privacy designer, Dominic Camozzi, specified in his personal account.

The ‘untag’ button is shown when a user was mentioned in a tweet from another person, and the option is found in the more information menu that accompanies each post, illustrated by three dots.

Unmention yourself I want to make it easier to untag yourself from a Tweet or conversation you don’t want to be involved in. Just pick “Unmention yourself from this conversation” from the more info menu and the link to your profile will be removed. pic.twitter.com/nfHIyReE9f – Dominic Camozzi (@_dcrc_) June 14, 2021

The feature stops the link to the user’s account from appearing in the tweet, but the person to whom the original post was posted is not informed of this, as screenshots of the feature, still in development, have shown. shared by Camozzi.

Twitter plans more changes

The social network is studying incorporating other additional functions to give more control over privacy in the mentions, such as new special notifications to notify when an account that does not follow the user mentions him in a tweet.

In cases where, after receiving one of these special notifications, the user chooses to untag the tweet, the original author will not be able to re-tag this person in the future.

Twitter settings also allow users to manually select which accounts are restricted from mentioning them in their posts. In addition, it offers the possibility of blocking all mentions for a certain time (one, three or seven days) as a break.

Another function in development seeks control when a user begins to be mentioned in bulk. First, they receive a notification to let them know, and then they have the option to review them and change their notifications to control the situation.

With information from DPA

AFG