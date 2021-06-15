After 10 years of engagement, the two twins Anna is Lucy DeCinque they married the same man, crowning their dream of love and at the same time that of never separating from each other. “We suffer from separation anxiety we couldn’t exist without each other,” admitted al New York Post the sisters, who live in Perth, Australia.

“I love you both and will do what I can to make you happy,” the 37-year-old promised Ben Byrne, who made them the marriage proposal during the reality show Extreme Sisters. The three exchanged a three-band ring, indicating their union. The two sisters – who eat together, shower together, and even go to the bathroom together – tried to getting pregnant in the same moment to be able to share that experience too.

Ben accepted the threesome, and it was he who wanted to formalize and formalize the union. Even the idea of ​​the reality show was of man, as the girls explained. “We did it because the public was curious to know his point of view“, they said.

Read also: Separate Siamese twins with a rare form of fusion in the head: it’s the first time