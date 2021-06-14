It seems that Zack snyder he is coming back with full force and luck on his side. The streaming platform Netflix announced its new collaboration with the director, who this year has enjoyed success with his version of ‘The Justice League‘and the hit,’The Army of the Dead‘.

The new of Zack Snyder It will be an animated series with anime style that will deal with the gods of Norse mythology. The title of the series will be ‘Twilight of the gods‘as revealed by Netflix, who also shared an image of the cast that will be working with Zack.

Zack Snyder’s future looks promising

Among all the cast of the new series of Zack snyder We see many new faces, but also established actors whose inclusion makes us think that we could be facing a new classic in animation on the platform.

We can see that the actor, John noble, will be the voice of Odin. The name may not sound familiar to you, but it was who played Denethor on ‘The Lord of the rings‘and also lent his voice to bring the Scarecrow in the video game ‘Batman: Arkham Knight‘. So we can expect an All-Father who will undoubtedly impose with his voice.

So far no release date has been revealed or much about the plot of the Nordic anime of Zack snyder, but that will surely change in the coming months. We will probably have news and even a preview very soon, because with the hype it is having Zack at the moment it could make Netflix speed up their projects together.

This is not the only collaboration that has been prepared between Zack snyder Y Netflix, as they are also working on a prequel and an animated spin-off of ‘The Army of the Dead‘. It seems that we are at the beginning of a professional love affair between Zack and the platform, we will see the fruits of this relationship when all these new projects arrive.



