The Xbox presentation at E3 2021 had a lot of high-budget announcements, but Microsoft also reserved spaces to share news of indie games. One of them was Twelve Minutes, which apparently will only be temporarily exclusive to consoles.

During the Xbox presentation, the developer Luis Antonio and the distributor Annapurna Interactive took the opportunity to show not only a new gameplay advance of the interesting indie inspired by time loops Twelve Minutes, but also to confirm that after a long wait, the indie already has a release date: August 19, 2021 and it was also reiterated that it will be available on Xbox Game Pass on day 1.

Twelve Minutes it wouldn’t be a permanent Xbox exclusive

What also caught the attention of the new advance is that at the beginning the legend “Console launch exclusive” appeared, which seems to confirm that the indie will also be available on other platforms, although after its premiere.

However, Annapurna still does not speak openly about other versions and a possible release date, when the exclusivity expires.

In case you don’t know, until now it has been considered Twelve Minutes as exclusive to Xbox and PC, but this new indication suggests that it is a temporary exclusivity on consoles.

There is uncertainty surrounding the exclusivity of Twelve Minutes

If you think we are thinking wrong. We tell you that Microsoft used the legend “Xbox console exclusive” (Xbox console exclusive) for games that will appear as exclusive on consoles (and PC), such as Halo: Infinite Y Forza Horizon 5.

While with multiplatform games coming to other consoles at the same time Xbox did not place any legend apart from “Xbox Game Studios presents.”

In the version with Spanish subtitles of Twelve Minutes “Console Launch” appears. There is definitely a lot of ambiguity and little information about the game does not help.

Distributor Annapurna Interactive is still not talking about other console versions beyond Xbox and Stream on PC.

What’s your opinion about it? Do you hope to play Twelve Minutes on PlayStation or Nintendo Switch? Tell us in the comments.

