The next change from ARD to RTL: The “Tagesthemen” loses another face to a private broadcaster.

It is the next hammer in German news television: With Pinar Atalay, ARD loses a well-known journalist of the day. The popular presenter will switch from public television to free TV on August 1st, namely to RTL.

The station from Cologne announced this Tuesday (June 8th). And not only that: The 43-year-old Atalay will be used directly for reporting on the federal election in 2021. Together with colleague Peter Kloeppel, the East Westphalian will moderate the first triumph of the top candidates for the federal election on August 29th. According to RTL, she should “play a central role in shaping the further expansion of information and news offers”.

Pinar Atalay: Change from the ARD Tagesthemen to RTL

“Thanks to her competence and her career, Pinar Atalay fits perfectly into the RTL news team,” explained Stephan Schmitter, Managing Director of RTL NEWS: “She is a top journalist with an attitude and great charisma. A family man with an exciting path through life, warm-hearted and curious. Together with Peter Kloeppel and Jan Hofer, she will shape our news formats, special programs and themed evenings in the future. “

Atalay gained his first journalistic experience at Radio Lippe and Antenne Münster. After moving to WDR, she began to moderate programs such as ARD-aktuell and ARD-Brennpunkt. Finally, since March 2014, she was part of the ARD’s daily topic team – alongside the moderators Caren Miosga and Ingo Zemperoni. (pm)