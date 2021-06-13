Meghan’s father Markle Thomas accused TV presenter Oprah Winfrey of using the “weak-willed” Prince Harry for her promotion. The man spoke about this in the TV show “60 Minutes Australia”, a fragment of which was published in Twitter…

“I think Oprah Winfrey plays Harry and Meghan. She uses them to build her career, ”said Thomas Markle, adding that Prince Harry is a weak-willed man who has been forced to say things that should not be heard on television.

The father of the Duchess of Sussex also said that he learned about the birth of his granddaughter Lilibet from Megan’s public statement, which made him very upset. “I see how they both completely forget about their families, and now they are alone in a huge house, which can probably accommodate 20 more people,” concluded Thomas Markle.

In late May, the documentary series “My Invisible Side”, produced by Prince Harry, was released on the Apple TV + video service. It reveals that he abused alcohol and suffered from panic attacks. In March, his wife Meghan Markle admitted in an interview with Oprah Winfrey that she was contemplating suicide. After a scandalous interview, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s relationship with Buckingham Palace soured.

Earlier, the royal family had concerns about Prince Harry’s mental health. According to the royal biographer Angela Levin, this explains the reluctance of the queen to take away titles from Harry or break off relations between him and the royal family.