The appeal comes one day after the one presented by the president of Òmnium Cultural, Jordi Cuixart

The lawyers Jordi Pina and Francesc Homs have presented this Thursday at the Strasbourg Human Rights Court (ECHR) the appeal of former minister Jordi Turull against the sentence of October 1, considering that it violates fundamental rights.

In statements to TV3, collected by Europa Press, they have argued that the appeal is based on the fact that the trial should have been held in the Superior Court of Justice of Catalonia (TSJC) and not in the Supreme Court (TS), they consider that the “Judges have been partial, that there has been interference by the Spanish State”, and that the right to demonstration and expression has been violated.

Turull’s appeal comes a day after the one presented by the president of Òmnium Cultural, Jordi Cuixart, who presented it in Catalan and accompanied by some 60 reports that occupy 2,009 pages, among them the pronouncements of international organizations that have requested the release of Cuixart and resolutions of other European courts on the case.