Turtle Beach is a company famous above all for its headphones but which, on the occasion of theE3 2021, presented a controller it’s a peripheral dedicated to lovers of aerial simulation very interesting.

As for the pad, named Recon Controller, it is a device designed for the Xbox platform (Series X / S and One) integrating Turtle Beach’s audio expertise.

In fact, it is possible to connect any wired headset with a 3.5 mm audio jack to the controller and take advantage of some of the company’s proprietary audio features such as Mic Monitoring is Superhuman Hearing.

Furthermore, the mode Pro-Aim Focus allows you to adjust the sensitivity of the analog to achieve greater accuracy and aim, especially in shooter titles.

In addition to providing greater realism and involvement during gameplay, the Recon Controller features a vibration feedback advanced generated through the double motors present inside the handles.

The other product presented by the company is the VelocityOne Flight, a peripheral designed specifically for all those looking for maximum realism in flight simulations such as Microsoft Flight Simulator.

Always designed for Xbox and Windows PC in collaboration with pilots and aeronautical engineers, it has a dial, dedicated compensator and cloche realistic with integrated throttle controls, plus ten fully programmable buttons.

According to the company, thanks to the possibility of customizing the various buttons and levers, it will be possible to have an optimal simulation experience capable of faithfully reproducing the behavior of each selected aircraft.

Both the Recon Controller and VelocityOne Flight will be available on the global market over the course of this summer at a price equal, respectively, to € 59.99 is € 349.99.

Turtle Beach’s announcement at E3 2021 only testifies how the company has now decided to expand its offer more and more, now aimed at embracing and satisfying the needs of gamers at 360 degrees.