With the announcement of Xbox Series S, Microsoft hit the table when it comes to next-gen consoles. In exchange for only € 299, the console is able to offer all the advantages of the new generation of consoles sacrificing only graphics performance of the titles.

However, despite this, the console is highly recommended for less enthusiastic players, since they will be able not only to enjoy the new titles that will be coming to the new generation, but also to enjoy the Xbox Game Pass catalog at change of a much lower outlay than Xbox Series X. But that’s not all, what if it would seem if we told you that you can also enjoy it on a portable basis.

Turn your Xbox Series S into a laptop with xScreen

As we can see, the people of UPspec Gaming has created a peripheral called xScreen, which turn your Xbox Series S into a laptop, allowing us to enjoy the youngest of the Xbox family wherever we want without having a television or monitor at our disposal.

As we see in the video, xScreen works in a very simple way, connecting with our Xbox Series S through a clip connection, offering us a 11’6-inch screen with a 1080p resolution and a 60hz refresh rate, in addition to 5w speakers and controls to modify some aspects.

Currently, xScreen has successfully completed its kickstarter campaign, allowing users who wish to pre-order this fantastic peripheral that turn your Xbox Series S into a laptop with a discount of $ 90. Therefore, if you want to play Xbox Series S without having to be limited to a screen (although you will be limited to a power outlet), take a look at the creation of UPspec Gaming.