The European Championship will officially start this Friday at the Olympic Stadium in Rome, where the thriving Italian team led by Roberto Mancini He will begin to defend his candidacy for the title against Turkey, a rival who also arrives at the tournament in good time. Eliminated in the quarterfinals of Euro 2016 and absent from the 2018 World Cup, Italy, one of the most successful teams in history, starts this new competition full of enthusiasm, arriving with a 27-game unbeaten streak. His last defeat dates from 2018 and this year he has not yet conceded a single goal. For its part, Turkey begins the fifth participation in its history in a European Championship trying to break the bad luck of the previous four, since in all of them he was defeated in his debut, which did not prevent him from reaching the semifinals in 2008.

Possible eleven

TURKEY: Cakir; Celik, Demiral, Soyuncu, Meras; Yokuslu, Tufan; Karaman, Çalhanoglu, Yazici; and Yilmaz.

ITALY: Donnaruma; Florenzi, Bonucci, Chiellini, Spinazzola; Jorginho, Barella, Locatelli; Berardi, Insigne and Immobile.

Doubts

It seems that Immobile will be the starting tip, although Belotti could get into a game. Like Chiesa, instead of Berardi. Verratti He will start as a substitute, but he will be important throughout the tournament for his stripes. On Turkey, Under could enter through Yazici. The coach values ​​putting a 3-4-3 with the presence of Ayhan.

Schedule and TV: what time is it and how to watch Turkey – Italy?

Group A will start the sixtieth edition of Euro 2021 in the Rome Olympic Stadium. It will be here where Turkey and Italy meet in the opening match of the continental tournament. The contest is dated for June 11 at 9:00 p.m.. The game will be seen through Telecinco. Mediaset has the rights in Spain and will broadcast the entire competition between its main channel and Cuatro.