The Minister of Culture and Tourism of Turkey Nuri Ersoy said that negotiations between Ankara and Moscow on the full resumption of air communication are proceeding in a positive manner.

“In Russia they asked us for the program of the visit [в Турцию] and are waiting for the date. They will study the situation on the spot, in Turkey, ”the agency quoted him as saying. DNA Thursday, June 10th.

The minister noted that Russia also sent a list of questions to Turkey, which, among other things, related to the anti-epidemic measures taken by the republic.

After visiting the country and studying the situation, the Russian delegation will present the results to the government, after which the possibility of restoring air traffic will be discussed.

Earlier, on June 9, it was reported that the deputy foreign ministers of Russia and Turkey during the talks stressed the importance of resuming air flights between the countries as the situation with COVID-19 normalizes.

The parties paid particular attention to building up cooperation in combating the consequences of the spread of the coronavirus, including the establishment of joint production of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine in Turkey.

On the same day, the vice-president of the Russian Union of Travel Industry (RST) Yuri Barzykin announced the possible resumption of flights from Turkey in July.

Flights to Turkey and Tanzania were suspended on April 15 due to the deterioration in these countries of the situation with coronavirus infection. Then the head of Rospotrebnadzor Anna Popova said that Turkey has the highest incidence of coronavirus among the countries with which Russia has opened air traffic.