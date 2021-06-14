Stefano Lo Russo is the center-left candidate for mayor of Turin, after winning the primary, held on Saturday and Sunday, with 37.48% of the votes (4,229 votes out of a total of 11,325). Ran with him the civic Francesco Tresso (3,932 votes, 34.85%), the Dem Enzo Lavolta (25.39%, 2,864 votes), the radical Igor Boni (257 votes, 2.28%).

The turnout was below expectations, far from those 53 thousand citizens who went to the primary 10 years ago for the former mayor Fassino. And Lo Russo is aware of this: “The united center-left will be able to win in the first round if it is able to respond to the obvious needs that exist above all in the suburbs”, he comments, underlining how the center-left reveals “a structural weakness especially in the north”, because the primaries saw participation below expectations, “especially in the suburbs, where membership was below expectations and this must be an element of reflection to correctly set up the electoral campaign. Now it is a question of staying together and united by involving the center-left coalition “.

Lo Russo has an uncompromising line and sees no opening for an alliance with the 5S, so much so that in the consultation days he reiterated that “the coalition has a defined perimeter, it must remain compact for this autumn’s vote, an opportunity for redemption for Turin “. Stefano Lo Russo, former city councilor in Piero Fassino’s council and professor of geology at the Polytechnic, will represent the center-left in the Turin municipal elections in October against Paolo Damilano, a center-right candidate.

“This is not a point of arrival but of departure, now all united to bring home the real goal: the victory of the center-left in Turin”, wrote Lorusso on social media after the counting of the votes in the primary. “This victory fills me with pride and I owe it to all of you who have been by my side in recent months supporting me”, he adds, thanking his colleagues “correct and high-profile opponents” in these primaries and to the entire organizational machine.

“It is clear that today a political project is born that goes well beyond the municipal elections: civic strength is indispensable for the center-left and is necessary to beat the right”, comments in a video published on social media Francesco Tresso, satisfied to have touched the 35 % of the votes collected in the primary after three weeks of work. “We have built something important that makes us think about our future”.

For Igor Boni “the results of the primary are certainly not exciting”, he writes in a Facebook post. “In any case, thanks to the many who in recent months have not given up for a moment – he added -. You will find me on the street as always, fighting for democracy and the rule of law. For transparency and popular participation. For responsibility personal and freedom of choice “.

Enzo Lavolta, deputy vice president of the city council, commenting on the results of the primary, admitted the disappointment: “We recognize the result. There is no clear majority from the primary and participation is disappointing. If we present ourselves to the voters in this way, we give the city to the right”. For Lavolta “there remains a big regret, that is, not having widened the coalition immediately. Now we need to get to work so that the Democratic Party does not make the mistake of withdrawing into itself. It is necessary to have courage in this phase and plan a wide field to unite Turin “.