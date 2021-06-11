It is a game created by Andrew Shouldice, its sole developer, who has been working on the project for 6 years.

The premiere of the Summer Game Fest event left us several interesting announcements, beyond the trolling of Kojima or the new trailer for Elden Ring. That pyrotechnics do not forget the presence of games like Tunic. The game created by a single person reappeared at the event and not only that, but it promised a Exclusive demo for Xbox users.

After a long development and with the occasional headache, something normal considering that it is a project that is only being carried out by the creative Andrew Shouldice, we will be able to test Tunic starting next June 15 on Xbox family consoles, with a demo available to all users with a Microsoft family platform.

The game has been in development for more than 6 yearsIf you did not know or had seen Tunic before, it is a game that not only stands out for its beautiful visual section, but also promises a deep and varied development. East Action RPG It puts us in the shoes of a little fox who will have to explore the world to equip himself well and be able to enter dungeons to face all kinds of enemies. All this from an isometric perspective reminiscent of The Legend of Zelda saga gives the adventure a unique style.

Tunic was due out in 2018, but complications in development have caused a long delay; He has been immersed in the project for 6 years but it seems that there is less left. Yet no release date, but if we have a demo in sight, there is hope that it will arrive this year.

More about: Tunic.